Rising dressage star out of action with broken back

Irish grand prix dressage rider Kate Dwyer is out of action after breaking her back in a fall.

Kate, who has won multiple national titles, missed the 2017 Dressage Ireland National Championships this weekend (22-24 September) due to her injury.

She sustained a fracture in the lumbar region of her spine in the fall from a young horse on 13 September.

“The prognosis is positive but I will be in a back brace for at least the next four weeks,” said a statement from Kate.

She added she was “incredibly disappointed” to miss the national championships, for which she had three horses entered.

“I will stick with my mantra of ‘what’s meant to be will be’ and keep thanking my lucky stars that I walked out of the hospital — Madonna and Lady GaGa would be jealous of my new attire. Onwards and upwards!’”

