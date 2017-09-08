Unique opportunity to own Big Star’s shoe and meet Nick Skelton

Big Star’s shoe will be among the lots up for grabs at a “Jump For Life” show and auction this weekend (Sunday, 10 September) in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The event at Quainton Stud, Bucks features a full British Showjumping schedule from newcomers to 1.35m grand prix with a total prize fund of £7,500.

The auction, which will be live streamed on the Jump For Life Facebook page, will take place before the big class at around 12.30pm.

Other interesting lots include coverings by stallions Vellini, CS Online and a choice of stallions at the New Priory Stud.

There is also a sculpture donated by artist Charles Elliott, husband of show jumper Abbe (nee Burchmore-Eames) and an Arsenal shirt signed by 21 first-team players, donated by former player Nigel Winterburn, whose daughter rides.

“People have been really really generous from the moment we mentioned it was in aid of Cancer Research UK,” said organiser Ryan O’Sullivan.

“The Big Star shoe and photo is probably our top lot. The lucky buyer will receive the shoe, engraved and framed, plus a photograph of Nick and Big Star that they can then take along for a very special visit to Nick’s yard where he will personally sign the photograph for them.”

All details of the show and a list of auction and raffle prizes can be found on the website www.jumpforlife.org. Bids can be made prior to the auction by emailing rosullivan123@icloud.com or phoning 07881 371739.

It is the second time the show has run, with the previous event in 2015 raising over £12,500. On that occasion, the top lot was a commission painting that sold for £750.

“Last year we had an issue with cancer in the family — which is what inspired us in the first place — so we didn’t hold the show, but we hope to run it as an annual event from now on,” said Ryan.

“We first came up with the idea over a glass of wine one cold evening in the winter. We’d been affected by cancer and we thought it would be nice to do something a bit proactive.

“While showjumping is already community, it’s amazing to see how much an event like this really brings everyone together.”

Coursebuilder Phil Ashworth and the judges have all donated their time for free at the event, which has attracted maximum entries.

“I think a £400 first prize for the Foxhunter and £250 for the newcomers really pulled people in. We have some big names entered for the grand prix, including Tim Stockdale and Laura Renwick,” said Ryan.

“There is also an art exhibition taking place, so it should be a good show for spectators.”