Join SPANA’s ‘Big Knit for Vet Kit’ and support working equines

If you thought steady hands were only useful in the saddle, think again.

International charity SPANA is calling for its supporters to get knitting to help raise funds through its “Big Knit for Vet Kit” appeal.

The charity’s initiative aims to support injured and ill working horses, donkeys and other animals.

Actress and animal lover Pam Ferris, who won the celebrity edition of The Great British Sewing Bee, is supporting the campaign.

“Knitting for SPANA means you can enjoy being creative while raising much-needed funds to help sick and injured working animals in developing countries throughout the world,” said Pam.

“Whether you’re an experienced knitter or a complete novice, I’d encourage everyone to pick up their needles and have a go at making one of these adorable animals.”

SPANA is asking knitters to make Duncan the donkey, Hattie the horse or crochet Clarence the camel and get sponsored while they stitch.

Joining the other animals is a brand new pattern – Emma the elephant – who has been launched by SPANA in 2017.

Article continues below...

Related articles:

The funds raised from sponsorship and donations will help SPANA provide more free veterinary treatment to working animals in developing countries across the world.

The free Big Knit for Vet Kit patterns can be ordered from www.spana.org/knit or by calling 02078313999.

SPANA

SPANA works to improve the welfare of working animals in the world’s poorest communities through treatment, training and teaching.

The charity provides free veterinary care to suffering animals or when emergencies strike.

SPANA builds expertise among vets and promotes humane care by animal owners.

It teaches children to develop positive believes, respect and compassion towards animals.

Article continues below...

The charity’s teams help almost 200,000 working animals every year.