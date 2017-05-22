Join Charlotte Dujardin in 100-mile hacking challenge

Equestrian stars and celebrities have been sharing their support for Brooke’s 100-mile hacking challenge.

Riders across the UK are being encouraged to take on the #MyHackathon challenge of riding 100 miles in 100 days to raise £100 to help improve the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them.

Dressage star and Brooke global ambassador Charlotte Dujardin is among those supporting the cause, as is polo player George Meyrick.

British eventing team manager Richard Waygood has also got involved as well as presenter and horse lover Anthea Turner.

“Hacking is really important for horses and riders – it keeps both fit, and for me, it’s nice to have some chilled-out time with the horses outside the training arena,” said Charlotte. “I love hacking out into the fields and having a big open space to ride in.

“With Brooke’s #MyHackathon, you’re also making a difference for working horses, donkeys and mules at the same time, all you have to do is hack 100 miles in 100 days and raise £100 for Brooke.”

Riders can track their miles through a smartphone app designed for the charity challenge.

#MyHackthon’s sponsor Trackener has now launched the app on iOS with an Android version coming soon.

Participants are invited to use the hashtags #MyHackathon and #TrackenerRide on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, to share their successes and photos and spread the MyHackathon message.

To take part in #MyHackathon and for more information visit Brooke’s website.

