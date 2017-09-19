British medal-winner hops on for spectacular wedding photos

British vaulting star Joanne Eccles has taken the idea of involving your horse in your wedding to a new level.

Joanne married Fraser Littlejohn on 13 August, at Caputh Parish Church in Perthshire, which was followed by a traditional Scottish party.

The couple had planned to have some photos taken with Joanne’s multiple championship medal-winning horse WH Bentley the day after their wedding.

However she “couldn’t resist” jumping on and vaulting in canter.

The couple further proved the versatility of their wedding attire by taking part in a spot of rope climbing.

Joanne is Britain’s most successful vaulter of all time and was appointed MBE for services to vaulting in the 2017 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

She has 11 senior championship medals to her name, including three gold medals from World Championships, two European golds and a host of silver and bronze medals.

She won all her medals aboard the 17.2hh WH Bentley.

