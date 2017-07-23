Isabell Werth wows the Aachen crowd with an 89% freestyle test

Isabell Werth dominated the grand prix freestyle at Aachen today (Sunday, 23 July) with an outstanding 89.675%.

Partnering the impressive 12-year-old mare Weihegold OLD, Isabell proved untouchable and posted a total of 12 tens, including for her piaffe and one-time changes.

“She felt in great condition today and she knew how to deal with the pressure,” said Isabell.

“Yesterday in the special, I felt like I had to be a bit careful and not push her too much, but today she was completely with me.

“This is a great way to finish the show — we have some practice to do for the special ahead of the Europeans, but today I couldn’t be happier.”

Fellow German Sönke Rothenberger took the runner-up spot with Cosmo 59, culminating a good show for the 22-year-old. He got the closest to Isabell with a score of 85.750%

Talented young American rider Laura Graves — who was the only rider to prevent an Isabell Werth “whitewash” when winning Friday’s grand prix special — finished third with Verdades. They scored 82.550% despite a mistake in the two-time changes and an unlucky trip down the final centre line.

“I had a double of mistakes today but I was glad that the judges rewarded us where they could,” added Laura, who had a brilliant show claiming a win, a second and a third from her three tests.

How the Brits fared

Brits Hayley Watson-Greaves and Emily Faurie qualified through to the freestyle following yesterday’s special and both hit just over the 70% mark.

Hayley and Rubins Nite were best of the Brits scoring 72.7%. The 33-year-old rider was delighted with her 13-year-old’s consistency and added that it was a “great achievement” to get to ride in the Aachen finale.

“He loved the atmosphere in there — he’s done that freestyle test quite a few times and really enjoys it,” said Hayley.

“He was a little bit more tired today but mentally he was completely with me.”

Emile posted 71.025% aboard the less-experienced Lollipop 126, who was having his first show in a “big atmosphere” and Emile was pleased with how he coped.