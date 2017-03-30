2,500-year-old horses put housing development on hold

Two ancient horse skeletons and a chariot dating back around 2,500 years have been unearthed in a historic burial ground.

The well-preserved discovery in Pocklington, East Yorkshire, has been dubbed “highly unusual” by experts, as it is the first time horses have been found within a “chariot burial”.

The find has put a pause on a major housing development while further excavations of the archaeological site take place. It was discovered in the final area that was to be excavated ahead of the building work.

The close proximity of one of the chariot’s wheels to the horse skeletons suggests the animals played a key role in the burial ceremony.

“The chariot at Burnby Lane is only the 26th to be excavated in the country and the inclusion of horses raises the significance of the burial,” said Paula Ware, managing director at MAP Archaeological Practice.

“We’ve been working closely with David Wilson Homes to ensure that the site is recorded to it’s full potential.

“The archive of the excavations and the conservation of the artefacts will preserve the results for the benefit of future generations of academics and researchers.

“The discovery is an example of what can be revealed and discovered when house developers and archaeologists work together in advance of construction.”

A sword, shield, spears, brooches and pots were found in the initial excavations ahead of the first phase of the David Wilson Homes’ Pavilion Square development.

This most recent discovery came during ongoing excavations ahead of the second phase of the building project.

