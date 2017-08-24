Irish team reduced to three riders after withdrawal

Irish team member Bertram Allen is out of the European Showjumping Championships after falling off in today’s round one of the team competition (Thursday, 24 August).

The 22-year-old showjumper has decided to withdraw his mount Hector Van D’Abdijhoev from the championships after things did not go to plan in today’s first team leg.

Bertram was enjoying a good round aboard Hector Van D’Abdijhoeve, however, fortunes swiftly changed when the 10-year-old stallion took a dislike to the oxer at fence ten.

After refusing, Bertram’s grey ride put down going over the fence on his second attempt, demolishing it and catapulting Bertram out of the saddle.

The young Irishman had been hoping to put a refusal during Wednesday’s qualifying round behind him.

“We have decided that in the interest of the safety of the horse and the confidence of the rider, Bertram and Hector will not jump tomorrow,” said Irish chef d’equipe Rodrigo Pessoa. “The welfare of the horse is our number one priority.”

That leaves team Ireland with three members comprising Cian O’Connor (Good Luck), Shane Sweetnam (Chaqui Z) and Denis Lynch (All Star 5).

Reflecting on Ireland’s shared bronze medal position heading into tomorrow’s team final, Rodrigo added: “Shane was super, he executed the plan really great and got us off to a perfect start. Denis was unlucky to have a fence down — I thought he placed the horse well but he just tipped it. Cian knows he’s sitting on a super horse and it’s great to have them as an anchor.

“Most probably it will take at least two clear rounds tomorrow for us to have a chance to win a medal — we jumped two clears today, we need at least two more tomorrow.”

Check out all the results from the 2017 European Championships here.

Don’t miss the full report from the dressage, para dressage and showjumping action from this week’s European Championships in Horse & Hound — including analysis, expert comments, pictures and more — on sale Thursday, 31 August.

Plus, keep up to date with all the latest news from the championships via horseandhound.co.uk and the H&H Facebook page.