‘We’re ready to win a medal’: Irish showjumping team named for Euros

The Irish squad will do “everything in our power” to bring home a medal from the European Showjumping Championships in Gothenburg (23-27 August).

Team manager Rodrigo Pessoa has named his four combinations and reserve for the championships, his first major competition since he took the job in March.

The team, sponsored by Devenish and The Underwriting Exchange, is:

Bertram Allen with Noel Delahunty/Connaught Bloodstock’s Hector Van D’Abdijhoeve

Cian O’Connor with Adena Springs and Ronnoco Jump Ltd’s Good Luck

Denis Lynch with his own and Thomas Straumann’s All Star 5

Shane Sweetnam with his own and Spy Coast Farm’s Chaqui Z

The reserve is Mark McAuley with Eva Lundin’s Miebello

Rodrigo said he believes his riders are ready to challenge for a medal.

“As of today, I think this is the best team that Ireland has to offer,” he said.

“In the view of Horse Sport Ireland’s high performance jumping committee and on paper, this is a team that has the potential to fight for a team medal and maybe an individual medal as well.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have tried to instil with our riders transparency and good communication. I hope the riders and owners all appreciate that. Now, for the next few weeks, our goal is to keep the horses healthy and to get ready for our first big championships together.”