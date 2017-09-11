Riders have a whole weekend (16-17 September) to grab a discount on a new riding hat this year as the popular annual International Helmet Awareness Day expands to run across two days.

Riders4Helmets.com has once again teamed up with leading helmet manufacturers to offer riders discounts on riding hats across the weekend. In the UK these include Caldene, Champion, Charles Owen, Gatehouse, Harry Hall Hats, LAS helmets (Leslie Sutcliffe UK) and Uvex.

More than 30 equestrian retailers across Great Britain and Ireland have signed up to the initiative, with more expected to join them during the last few days before the event takes place. This year it is free for retailers to take part, thanks to sponsorship from Equiseen LLC.

Equestrians are encouraged to check the link above on 16-17 September for the most up-to-date list of retailers taking part.

“It is a testament to the continued need for educating equestrians on all aspects of helmet wearing that sees us organising our eighth International Helmet Awareness Day,” said Lyndsey White of Riders4Helmets.

“Retailers in Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, USA and Zambia have already registered to participate in this year’s event.

“Last year, retailers had so many people wanting to be fitted for helmets that they asked us to expand the event to two days this year, so everyone could be properly fitted.”

International Helmet Awareness Day was founded in 2010 after US Olympian Courtney King Dye suffered a traumatic head injury when her horse tripped and fell while being schooled at home. Courtney, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, was in a coma for a month and has since had to learn to eat, walk and talk again.

The aim of International Helmet Awareness Day is to educated equestrians on the benefits of wearing a properly fitting, secured and certified helmet.