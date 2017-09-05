What’s in a name? Rules on naming Icelandic horses make headlines

Naming horses can be a tricky business and choosing a name that will also fit in with the relevant stud book, breed society or sporting authority provides a further complication.

For those wanting to register an Icelandic horse with the breed’s official studbook — WorldFengur — it must now make it past the naming committee. And “foreign” names or poor grammar are a no-no.

The subject hit the headlines recently after the name Mósan (not pictured) was rejected for conflicting with Icelandic grammar rules.

Under the rules, there is a list of approved names that owners can use. If it is not on the list, they can apply to have it added, but it must pass a number of regulations.

It must have a tradition in the Icelandic language and/or be able to take the form of Icelandic grammar.

“The name shall not violate the Icelandic system of grammar and spelling,” adds the rules.

“The name shall be masculine for a stallion or gelding and feminine for a mare, neuter names are not allowed.”

