HOYS issues ticket warning after customers caught out

Anyone planning to head to the NEC in Birmingham for the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS, 4-8 October) has been urged only to buy through the show’s official partner or website.

HOYS warned customers yesterday (26 September) that it had been contacted by people who thought they had booked online but had only been sent e-tickets.

“Please be aware these are not legitimate tickets and the holder will not be allowed access to the show,” organisers said in a statement.

“The Ticket Factory is our only official ticketing partner and this year we are not issuing any e-tickets, only hard copies which will either have been posted to you or will be waiting for you to collect from the box office upon arrival at the show.”

Visitors should only book through the HOYS website or with the Ticket Factory. Tickets on tout websites may be for sale for well above the marked price, if they are even legitimate, and there are still tickets on sale via official channels for all days of the show.

A spokesman for Grandstand Media told H&H: “We would like to urge all of our customers to only book through our official ticketing partner, the Ticket Factory, or through ourselves via our website. This year we are not issuing any e-tickets.”