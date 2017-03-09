Spring surprise foal for mare rescued from beneath trailer

A mare who was found stuck under a trailer on an industrial estate last year has presented her rescuers with a spring surprise.

The young mare, named Minty, gave birth to a healthy filly on 20 February at her new home, HorseWorld in Bristol.

A spokesman for the charity said this means at the time of her rescue she would have been six months pregnant.

He added that Minty’s experience does not seem to have had any ill effects on her foal, who was born during the night with no problems.

“We suspect this is Minty’s first foal as she was not very maternal to begin with and seemed a little daunted by it all,” said HorseWorld groom Joanne Vaughan.

“Thankfully, Minty’s friend Beebie stepped up to help and is accompanying the pair as nanny.”

The charity is holding a competition to name the new arrival.

‘Her spirit was broken’

On 6 September 2016, HorseWorld received a call from police asking for help with a young mare who was stuck under a trailer and in pain.

Mark Owen, the charity’s managing director, told police to call Avon and Somerset Fire Service’s animal rescue team and B&W Equine vets.

The 14hh mare was given painkillers and sedated to allow rescuers to pull her out.

“Using strops, drag board and specialised rescue equipment the horse was freed,” said station manager Rob Seaman.

“The mare was continually monitored as the sedation wore off and then released into a makeshift pen.

“After the lengthy rescue it was already dark so crews provided lighting to assist with the move of the animal into a trailer.”



Her leg was covered in cuts from where she had been struggling to free herself prior to being rescued. Once she was on her feet, her rescuers saw she had other injuries consistent with harsh training methods.

Her mouth was badly cut inside and on its corners and she also had sores on her back.

Mr Owen said the environment she was in “resembled a waste-ground” and was littered with rubbish, gas canisters and upturned cars.

“Minty had been locked in a pen made of mesh fencing and the old trailer she was stuck under had been her shelter,” he said.

“There were numerous other trailers there, all 18” deep in muck.

“On arrival [at HorseWorld], her demeanour was that of a horse who had emotionally shut down.

“Her eyes were glazed and she would completely blank us if we spoke to her over the stable door.

“Her injuries were consistent with brutal training methods so it is not hard to see why, but it was utterly heart-breaking to see a horse with such broken spirit.”

Thankfully she has made a full recovery and staff at the charity report that she is “very trusting and sweet-natured”.