First horses arrive at world’s only private airport lounge for animals

High-flying horses have been welcomed into the world’s only exclusive private animal airport lounge for the first time.

The three Irish sport horses — Sandy, Jackson and Polly — were the first horses to enjoy the luxury facilities at the ARK at New York’s JFK airport this weekend.

The trio, who were travelling with Peden Bloodstock, arrived from Belgium on Friday (1 September) and were released from their three-day quarantine at the centre on Monday (4 September).

The privately-owned reception terminal and quarantine has released videos of the trio passing through the disinfectant hoof dip and enjoying a post-flight munch on hay.

The state-of-the-art facility cost $65 million (£49,562,500) and guests have so far included turtles, a pot-bellied pig and goats as well as dogs, cats and now horses.

The ARK provides “essential resting stalls in a spacious, modern environment” for equine travellers.

It also hosts a full veterinary clinic, blood laboratory and a pet boarding and grooming facility.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: