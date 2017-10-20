Concern after failings by horsebox breakdown assistance

A mum who was stranded on the side of the road with her young daughter in a broken-down lorry has criticised her breakdown provider for not coming to her aid.

Kirsty Boardman had her six-year-old child and a pony on board when her horsebox (not pictured) broke down on a junction off the M62 on 17 September.

Ms Boardman had breakdown assistance cover, brokered by Anthony D Evans and provided by Autohome Assistance, which included collection of horses by a horse transporter. But when she called for help, she was told she would have to arrange emergency transport herself.

A joint statement from both companies states they are “working to improve their service”.

Ms Boardman arranged for someone else to come with a horsebox and contacted the Highways Agency, which put a rolling roadblock in place while the pony was transferred to the other lorry.

“I am gravely concerned about the service offered that Autohome cannot provide, leaving people in a dangerous position,” she said.

“I’m a single mother with a six-year-old daughter — I only have ponies for her. If I’m out it’s going to be me by myself, my daughter and one or two ponies.

“When I took out the cover, I had to be certain the service would get all of us home safely.”

H&H has spoken to other owners who have had similar experiences with Autohome Assistance and Anthony D Evans.

A statement from Anthony D Evans on behalf of the two companies said they have been working together since 1990 and provide assistance to more than 3,000 horsebox owners each year.

“We are continually working alongside Autohome to improve their service and have recently increased the number of horse transporters within their network,” said the statement.

“We aim to provide a high level of service to our customers and their horses. Unfortunately we are unable to comment on individual cases, however are fully aware of situations which may not have met these high standards.”

This is an extract from a news story in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound (19 October) — out now — pick up a copy today to read the full story