‘I will never ride on the road again’: horse seriously injured in hit and run

Police are searching for the driver of a van who left a horse badly lacerated in a hit and run incident.

Beckenham rider Zoe Bullas said both her and her mare Daisy have been so “traumatised” by the experience that she will never ride on the road again.

“Even if she regained her confidence, it’s more me,” said the 21-year-old. “It was terrifying.”

Zoe had gone out for an early morning ride on Sunday (April 30) when a blue van and trailer containing tyres passed too close on a narrow road, spooking Daisy, who spun away from the vehicle, causing Zoe to fall off.

The 21-year-old rider believes the trailer then struck the French Trotter, causing a gash at the top of her rear leg that went through three layers of muscle.

“I always ride out early on the weekend when the roads are quiet to avoid traffic, and it was the first vehicle we had seen all morning,” Zoe explained.

“I saw a van with a trailer on the back approaching for a good 10 or 15 seconds, but he was acting like he was the only one on the road. There’s enough room for two cars to pass if you slow down, but he came straight down the middle of the road.

“The trailer did a double bounce as it came past us and shook. Daisy spun and there wasn’t enough space for her. I think her back end went down and she essentially sat on the trailer.

“I just remember being on the floor and she got up and ran off without me. I couldn’t believe the driver didn’t stop. There was blood all over her.”

