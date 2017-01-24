‘Horrific’ abandonment: mare put down after being pulled off moving truck *warning: upsetting content*

A horse has been put down after she was left for dead in freezing conditions with her hind legs tied to a fence.

The piebald mare was dumped overnight on Saturday (21 January) in a field off Uppingham Road in Skeffington, Leics.

A dog-walker discovered the mare the next morning by which time frost had formed on her mane.

A vet and the RSPCA were called, but she had to be euthanized due to her condition.

“The horse’s back legs had been tied to railings with blue rope, and tyre tracks on the ground showed that whoever dumped her had pulled away in their truck, resulting in the horse falling on to the floor,” said RSPCA inspector Sheona Morley, who attended.

Inspector Morley added that the mare, who was thought to be around 12 years old, had “horrific injuries” to the side of her face from the fall.

Article continues below...

“The horse was unable to stand, but was pawing at the ground with her front feet, trying to get up,” she said, adding the mare was making audible sounds of distress.

Related articles:

“It was absolutely horrific. Frost had formed on her face and mane.

“Thankfully, someone who lived locally was able to bring a large blanket to put over her. Very sadly the vet could see that she was clearly suffering and she was put to sleep.

“Leaving a horse for dead like this, in freezing conditions, is a callous thing to do. Whoever did it had no regards for the horse’s wellbeing whatsoever.”

Article continues below...

The charity is urging anyone with information to call them, in confidence, on 0300 1238018.