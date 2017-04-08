Call for prize money to fund ‘pensions’ for top horses

“Horse pensions” should be introduced to ensure the long-term future of top-level equine athletes, according to one horse owner.

After buying a former grade A show jumper in poor condition several years ago, Jen Moon now believes that a percentage of horses’ winnings should be set aside to support them in their retirement.

“I understand it wouldn’t be possible to for all horses, but once horses have reached a certain level of winnings, they have become ‘equine heroes’,” she said.

“When horses become publicly loved and known there is a duty of care not just from owners and riders but the organisations who support and sponsor the classes.”

She said that while many benefit from the horses’ talent, their winnings may not be re-invested in their long-term care.

“For some of them, all they get is old and then they get moved on,” she said.

Article continues below...

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: