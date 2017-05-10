Horse suffers deep knife wounds in horrific attack *warning: upsetting content*

A horse has sustained horrific injuries after being attacked with a knife while grazing.

Domino was slashed in his field near Milton Keynes late on Saturday afternoon (6 May) and vets believe a hammer may also have been used in the attack.

He is being treated for three severe wounds to his face, shoulder and side of his body.

All of these are deep and the facial wound is close to his sinuses.

The attack took place between 5pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, at a field in Newport Road, Woughton-on-the-Green.

“Domino’s owner is understandably devastated and can’t understand why someone would do this,” said RSPCA inspector Susan Haywood, who is investigating the attack.

“Domino is currently being cared for by a vet, who has stitched up the horrific injuries.

“The vet was of the opinion that whoever did this to Domino did so with a lot of force, and all of the wounds are clear cut, suggesting a knife was used.

“Bones in his face were broken too, which has led the vet to believe that a hammer was also used in the attack.”

She added he will take a “long time to recover”.

“Currently he is on pain relief and is being treated for tendon damage to his face, but the vet is hopeful that in time he will get better,” said inspector Haywood.

“We are very concerned that someone deliberately inflicted these injuries on an innocent animal, and we urge anyone who has any information to contact us in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.”

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police confirmed that they are also investigating the attack.

“No arrests have yet been made,” added the spokesman.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

