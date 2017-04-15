Horse injured in dramatic fall after cross-country fence tipped over on impact

A teenage rider narrowly escaped serious injury when a cross-country fence at an Australian Pony Club Victoria event tipped over when hit by his horse.

Eddie Quine was competing at the event organised by the Stratford branch of Australian Pony Club Victoria on 2 April when the accident happened.

The 17-year-old was leading the grade two (90cm) class after the dressage when his horse Heff hit the seventh fence on the cross-county with his knees.

The house-style fence tipped up, causing the horse to fall and land partly inside the upturned obstacle. The gelding seriously injured his mouth and jaw, requiring treatment at a nearby veterinary hospital.

“He clipped the jump and the jump followed, causing his front feet to get stuck under the jump which made him fall nose-first into the ground,” explained Eddie, who has been riding the 16.2hh thoroughbred for seven months.

“If the jump hadn’t moved, he would have been able to correct himself.”

As there was no veterinary cover on site, Heff had to be taken to a nearby veterinary hospital for treatment.

Eddie told H&H his ride was recovering “very well” from his injury, which saw his gums grazed back almost to the bone.

“He’s eating and acting himself again,” added Eddie. “He was lucky he didn’t lose any teeth or break any bones.”

Having built up his confidence with Heff — progressing from grade four (65cm) events to jumping 1m10 courses in a few months — Eddie says he is now “scared” about going cross-country.

“I never thought it would happen to me,” he said.

