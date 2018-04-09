Horse & Hound to support M&M classes at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Horse & Hound is supporting the mountain and moorland classes for the first time at this year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show (9-13 May). The Horse & Hound mountain and moorland in-hand (Copper Horse Arena and Adelaide Arena) classes culminate in the Horse & Hound mountain and moorland supreme in-hand championship held in the Castle Arena on 11 May.

H&H content director Sarah Jenkins said: “M&Ms have seen such an increase in popularity in recent years and have a strong resonance with our audience. Having enjoyed a very successful media partnership with Royal Windsor for many years, we are happy to be extending our involvement with the show to incorporate support of these much loved classes in 2018.”

Twelve champions crowned throughout the day’s hotly contested breed classes will battle it out for the ultimate accolade in front of the judge.

H&H showing editor Alex Robinson added: “The native sections are arguably the most competitive and well filled classes at most shows across the country. Many riders opt to keep M&Ms due to their versatility and the amount of opportunities open to them in the show ring.

“The in-hand classes provide a shop window for some of the future’s top ridden ponies, and also provide breeders with the chance to showcase their stock. It is great that we can support these important classes and celebrate our British native breeds.”

Continued below…

Last year’s victor of Windsor’s M&M in-hand supreme was the Dales mare Stuffynwood Primrose, a previous multiple Horse of the Year Show finalist under saddle, who is owned by the Elliott family.

“To win a class and go breed champion is one thing, but to walk into that supreme in the Castle Arena with all the crowds is just amazing,” said John Elliott, who was at Primrose’s halter.

“My first run out in the championship was nerve-racking, but the cheering from the spectators soon gets you going. To take this title was out of this world and if Primrose never wins another class, I will always have that special Windsor memory to hold on to.”

Keep in touch with all the news in the run up to Royal Windsor Horse Show here on Horseandhound.co.uk