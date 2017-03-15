Horse & Hound to unveil exciting new look tomorrow

Horse & Hound has been the trusted source of news, reporting and entertainment for the equestrian world since 1884, making it an essential read for everyone who loves horses.

Tomorrow, we unveil the latest exciting development for the UK’s number one equestrian weekly with a new logo and a fresh appearance for our market-leading content.

Our unrivalled coverage of events, reported by award-winning journalists, plus the latest news and vet research as well as training, interviews and features every week — all enhanced by access to the best experts in the world — will be even easier for readers to enjoy.

During the past six months we have been working hard researching and reviewing our magazine, talking to readers and riders about what they want from Horse & Hound and how can we make it even better.

Working with the best design talent in the magazine industry, we have come up with what we think is a fantastic new look and a logo that reflects both the tradition of our historical brand and the modern sport that Horse & Hound reports every Thursday.

Horse & Hound managing director Steve Kendall says: “Horse & Hound is all about the compelling news and features we deliver every week from a brand with unrivalled access in the equestrian world. We are able to call upon a wealth of trusted, independent knowledge and experience that gives our readers the in-depth facts on a wide range of issues.

“Ultimately Horse & Hound is a celebration of a love of horses and we believe that our new design will make the magazine more accessible than ever before. We hope that our current readers will love the changes, while both lapsed and new readers will take the opportunity to pick up the latest magazine and enjoy all the great content we have inside.”

The new-look kicks off with the showing special on 16 March, but it doesn’t stop there, with more brilliant issues to follow on:

23 March: Dressage special and Cheltenham Festival report

30 March: Showjumping special

6 April: Sport horse breeding pull-out, World Cup Final report and Grand National preview

13 April: *NEW* Vet special issue and Grand National report

27 April: Badminton Horse Trials preview issue, complete with money-saving shopping vouchers

So if you haven’t picked up the magazine for a while, why not give it a try this week? Whether you’re a showing enthusiast or not, you are bound to find loads to interest you. We hope you’ll like what you see.