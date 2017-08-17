The Horse & Hound Awards are back!

Horse & Hound is delighted to announce the launch of the second Horse & Hound Awards – and this year’s event is set to be bigger and better than before.

After the success of the first event last year, the awards return for 2017, culminating in a ceremony at Ascot racecourse on 2 November.

All the winners will be nominated and voted for by H&H readers as was the case last year, when Nick Skelton, Hannah Francis and Charlotte Dujardin were among those to take the titles.

“Last year’s inaugural H&H Awards were absolutely fantastic — everyone said afterwards what a fun night they had,” said magazine editor Pippa Roome.

“It’s wonderful to be able to honour the heroes who we report on in our magazine and on our website through the year, and also the unsung heroes such as vets and farriers who keep our horses on the road and the volunteers without whom there would be no sport.”

Readers will be able to make nominations in 12 categories:

H&H lifetime achievement

H&H inspiration of the year

horse of the year

professional rider of the year

Pikeur amateur of the year

Saracen young rider of the year

Horseware groom of the year

Charles Owen most memorable moment of the year

TopSpec vet of the year

NAF Five Star Profeet farrier of the year

NAF Five Star riding club of the year

Volunteer of the year.

Make your nominations now >>

Nominations close on 28 August, after which an H&H judging panel will decide on a shortlist for each category. The finalists will be announced on 28 September, when voting begins. Winners will be announced at the ceremony on 2 November.

“I’m so excited to see the awards return and look forward to reading the nominations and seeing who our readers vote for,” Pippa said.

