Horse found with suspected stab wound: reward for information

Police are investigating after a horse is believed to have been stabbed in Shropshire.

The equine was found with a two-inch puncture wound, consistent with a stab injury, in a field off Heathwood Road, Prees Higher Heath.

It is believed he was injured the weekend before last 19-22 January.

A £600 reward has been offered by three local businesses — Cromwells Inn, Dawrin Glazing and Glass, and First Car — in return for information on the person or people responsible for the attack.

“Police are investigating an incident in which a horse suffered a suspected puncture/stab wound in a field off Heathwood Road, Prees Higher Heath,” a West Mersia Police spokesman told H&H.

“The cause of the injury remains unknown at this time.”

Officers from the force’s local safer neighbourhood team are investigating and continuing to appeal for anyone with information on the attack to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 251s of 24 January.

Alternatively, the public can contact Crimestoppers in confidence by calling 0800 555111.

News of the suspected attack has caused outcry on social media.

“Why would anyone do such an evil thing? I hope this poor horse gets better and these horrible people get caught,” said Carol Horton.



Mark Parry added: “I can’t understand why people have got to hurt animals. I will never understand their evil stupidity.”

H&H is waiting for details on the condition of the horse and will update this story as soon as further information is available.

