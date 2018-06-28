£250 first prizes at H&H Festival of Showjumping, plus enter NOW for chance to win Hickstead tickets

Time is running out for riders to enter the Horse & Hound Festival of Showjumping, at which first prizes of £250 are on offer.

The new unaffiliated event, held at Arena UK in Lincolnshire from 13 to 15 July, features an overall prize pot of £4,000.

Riders who enter before 11.50pm on Sunday (1 July) will also automatically be entered into a competition to win two tickets to the The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Great Britain at the BHS Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead this summer (24-29 July).

There are five pairs of tickets to be won and all competitors who have already entered the H&H Festival of Showjumping or the H&H Festival of Dressage will be included in the draw, as well as those entering between now and Monday. For full terms and conditions, click here.

Classes range from 70cm to 1m and riders do not need to qualify beforehand.

The stay-away show will have a championship feel, with evening entertainment as well as tradestands and an on-site nutritionist.

“This is the first of our showjumping festivals and we’re so looking forward to welcoming riders and covering their successes in Horse & Hound from Arena UK over the long weekend,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“If the feedback from riders who attend is half as positive as that we received following the Horse & Hound Festival of Eventing last month, we’ll be thrilled.

“There was a real camaraderie at that show even before it began within the closed Facebook group for those attending, and this carried on throughout the weekend with riders coming away asking the date for next year’s event now.”

Entry costs £50 per championship, which includes entry to jump the class of your chosen height on both Saturday and Sunday, with £500 prize money per championship to be won.

Additional warm-up classes will be held on the Friday with fun “top score” and pairs competitions scheduled for the Friday and Saturday evenings respectively.

For details and to enter the championship classes, click here, and to enter the warm-up classes, click here

