Exciting opportunity to join the H&H team

An exciting opportunity has arisen to join the Horse & Hound team as features editor.

We are looking for someone who will create and drive Horse & Hound’s features content both in the magazine and online in the role of H&H features editor (maternity cover).

The ideal candidate will be passionate about equestrianism, full of great ideas for print and digital and have a strong understanding of Horse & Hound’s magazine and digital audience.

They must have excellent equestrian knowledge and be an experienced features writer and editor as well as being highly organised and self-motivated.

“For the vast majority of us working at H&H, we are in dream jobs — to be part of such an iconic publication with an incredible history and which still sits at the forefront of British equestrianism and global equestrian journalism is a real privilege,” said H&H content director Sarah Jenkins.

“For anyone who loves media, loves features, loves horses and loves sport, this is a once in a lifetime career opportunity and, though incredibly hard work, this position is desperately enjoyable and rewarding, too.”

The successful applicant will report to Horse & Hound’s content director and work with the content director and website editor to create, develop and coordinate all features content.

They will also work closely with H&H’s art and picture teams to ensure layouts remain as aesthetically pleasing as they are accessible.

The successful candidate will also have top-notch journalistic skills, their finger on the pulse of equestrianism and be capable of sniffing out and seeing through an exclusive. They must also be dedicated to understanding the equestrian industry, while having excellent communication skills.

Working hours are divided between Horse & Hound’s office in Farnborough, Hants, and home working as appropriate.

To view the full job description and apply, click here and submit your application by Tuesday, 15 May.

