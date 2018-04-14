Holidaymakers killed in carriage driving incident

A couple have died in a driving accident in Ireland.

The man and woman are believed to be holidaymakers Rosalyn Joy Few, 64, and her partner Normand Larose, 62, who both lived in Arizona.

They were killed when the horse and cart they were travelling in left the road in a mountain pass in Co. Kerry on Monday (9 April).

Ireland’s police force, the Gardaí, is appealing for witnesses.

“Gardaí in Killarney are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 1.40pm at the Gap of Dunloe,” said a Gardaí spokesman.

“A man and a woman in their 60s were fatally injured when the horse and carriage they were travelling in went off the road.

“They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies removed to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

“The driver was also taken to Tralee Hospital but has since been released.

The road was closed for an examination by Garda forensic collison investigators.

“Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda confidential telephone line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” added the spokesman.

It is believed that the pony was put down as a result of his injuries.

Killarney mayor Cllr Niall Kelleher paid tribute to the couple.

“On behalf of the people of Killarney I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the two people who lost their lives in such tragic circumstances in the Gap of Dunloe,” he said.

“This tragic incident has caused great shock and upset throughout the entire community.

“The Gap of Dunloe is one of the most naturally beautiful places in the entire country, but there is a very dark cloud overhead this evening as everybody tries to come to terms with what has happened.

“If I can be of any assistance in any way to the relatives of the deceased I am only a phone call away.”

A book of condolence has opened in Killarney Town Hall.

A statement from the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce said its “thoughts and prayers” are with the couple’s family.

“We [will] offer every possible support to the bereaved family,” added the statement.

