‘He’s not just a pony, he’s their life’: rescuer vows to bring home snatched pony

The owner of an equine rescue centre has vowed never to give up on the hunt for a stolen pony.

Welsh section C Ebony was stolen overnight between Friday and Saturday (1-2 December) from his field in Five Roads, Llanelli, in Carmarthenshire, Wales.

His owner Lucy Cant has been desperately seeking the pony.

Lady Lesley Cooper, owner of Trallwm Farm Sanctuary in south Wales, originally rescued Ebony before he was rehomed to the Cant family.

“It’s absolutely awful,” Lady Cooper told H&H. “He’s been in such a fabulous home and it’s utterly vile that someone has done this.

“The Cants are exemplary loaners and I couldn’t have wished for a more fabulous home for him.

“You can’t put a price on what he brings to that family. He’s not just a pony, he’s their life.

“The girls have presents for Christmas with his name on.”

Lady Cooper described Ebony as a “cheeky chappy”.

“The Cants have done a lot with him,” she said.

“He’s not the bravest of ponies and for him staying in the same home for all those years was wonderful.”

Lady Cooper said the support in the hunt for Ebony so far has been incredible.

A post she shared on her sanctuary’s Facebook page has received 65,000 “reactions” and been viewed by tens of thousands.

“We now have eyes everywhere, which is fabulous,” she added.

“I don’t care what I have to do, Ebony will be going home to that family.

“We will keep on until we find him. We will never give up, there will be no stone left unturned.”

Ebony is 13hh with a black with a black mane and tail and a white blaze and pink muzzle. The 10-year-old has two hind socks and a few white hairs on his off fore coronet.

Those with any information should contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101.

