‘He’s at his happiest inside the white boards’: top partnership reunited

The multi-medalled dressage pony SL Lucci has been given the all-clear from suspected injury, quashing fears surrounding his future.

It has now been confirmed that the 16-year-old gelding will return to competition this summer with his owner and former rider Phoebe Peters.

The Lukas x Bazar son was due to be competed this season in pony ranks by another young British rider, but was withdrawn from international competition and brought home to the Peters’ yard in early March, due to lameness.

But Phoebe, 18, has now confirmed that Lucci has been given the all-clear, but will remain with her to compete this season.

“After thorough investigations from our vet, thankfully Lucci has no injuries and I have been given the thumbs-up to crack on with him,” she told H&H.

“Lucci is going to stay with us and I will certainly get back in the arena with him soon. He’s at his happiest when he’s inside the white boards competing, so as long as he’s fit and well he can carry on doing some medium tests. He owes us nothing.”

During their glittering partnership, Phoebe and Lucci represented Britain at four pony European Championships and collected eight medals in total, five of which were gold.

They were crowned triple European champions at their final international competition together, the Malmo Europeans in 2015, where they posted three world records including an 85.82% freestyle. They finished their partnership as world number ones, before Lucci went on to be campaigned successfully by Anya Kolleth when Phoebe moved into junior ranks, competing at his fifth European Championships in 2017.

“It’s great to get some good news before I head into a manic month of exams at university. Getting to ride this special pony at the end of the day will certainly make it all go by a lot quicker,” added Phoebe, who is currently studying for a modern languages degree at the University of Warwick.