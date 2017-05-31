‘He’s an absolute machine’: 13.3hh event pony steps up to one-star

A 13.3hh companion pony-turned-eventer has defied his size and successfully stepped up to one-star.
Australian rider Jackie Wright bought Lakevale Toyman (Tommy) as a green six-year-old.
She intended to keep him as a companion for her other horse, but soon discovered his aptitude for jumping.
“It didn’t take too long to discover his jumping talent, but I never expected he would get as far as he has,” Jackie told H&H.
5’3 Jackie started competing Tommy at 65cm, as he was “quite spooky”, before stepping up to 95cm events.
“I thought I may have reached his limit — I was quite happy with that — but then he seemed to get even bolder so I started doing some 105s on him,” said Jackie.
“It was only about six months ago that I started to really think he could go one-star.”
Jackie took Tommy cross-country schooling with her other established one-star horse and found he tackled the bigger fences with ease.
“I’d always find that Tommy felt so much bolder and jumped the one-star fences better than my other horse, so I started planning with my instructor to give it a go,” Jackie said.
“He’s an absolute machine cross-country. He’s so smart and loves his job and always seems to know where to go for a long spot and when he needs to chip in to make the distances.”
Jackie and Tommy have now completed two national one-stars and one international one-star.
At Heytesbury Horse Trials on 22 April the pair were clear in both the cross-country and the showjumping in their first CNC1* and were placed 14th.
The 13-year-old grey gelding also finished 23rd in the CIC* at Ballarat International Horse Trials (13-14 May).
“Although he always jumps brilliantly, he gets very hot in dressage so I am always working hard on getting this phase better, because if he scored a bit higher he would be very competitive,” said Jackie.
“We always move right up the scoreboard after jumping but are yet to crack the top 10 in a one-star due to our dressage, but we’ll get there.
“Going double clear in our first one-star was incredible as it was totally unexpected.”
Tommy has also been very competitive in showjumping competitions and won his first Pony Club grade 1 event (1.10m) last year.
His small stature and impressive jumping skills have earned him lots of fans. Jackie has set up a Facebook page for Tommy and he receives lots of attention at events.
“Now he’s at one-star everyone comes over to watch him jump and there are always people asking about him,” said Jackie.
She added that he is “cheeky and playful at home”, with a greedy streak.
“He loves his food and is always looking for ways to break into the feed shed,” she said.
“He’s often galloping and playing around the paddock. He’s got a very big ego too and likes to try boss the other horses around, though not always successfully!”
