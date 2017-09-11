Unique horses raise funds for terminally ill patients

A herd of horses are helping to raise money for terminally ill people.

The collection of 24 unique horse sculptures have been displayed across west Kent and East Sussex.

Local artists have designed and decorated each sculpture, with the installations featuring inspiration from areas including the natural world, countryside, mythology and Shakespeare.

The idea is to draw people out into the community to see the horses and to raise funds and awareness for the Hospice in the Weald.

Schools in the area have also created 29 ponies in support of the project and all the equines will gather at the Royal Victoria Palace in Tunbridge Wells for an exhibition on 3-13 October.

Fans of the exhibition will also have the chance to buy one of the horses at auction on 11 October. Online bids are being taken ahead of the event on www.herdofthehospice.co.uk

“These sculptures have been brilliantly designed and brought a huge public reaction,” said Nick Farthing from the hospice.

“Each one is completely original in design, thanks to the artists’ vivid creativity.

“A number of horse-lovers have already inquired about buying one of the horses as an unusual and lovely gift or to adorn their own home.”

The hospice, based in Pembury, provides free care to patients with a terminal illness, their families and carers in west Kent and north-east Sussex.

