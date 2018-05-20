Help horses in need — by walking your dog

Equine charity Brooke is inviting people to turn their daily dog walk into the chance to help vulnerable working horses and donkeys.

TV vet Dr Scott Miller, the star of More4’s Vet On The Hill, has leant his support to the Dog Walk Challenge, which is encouraging people to walk 10,000 steps every day for a month with their pets.

“I love this initiative. It’s very important for dogs and their owners to walk every day to keep up good physical and mental health, and if at the same time you’re helping to improve the lives of other animals, it’s a win-win,” said Scott, who owns two dogs, Betty and Skully.

“It can be difficult for some people and some smaller dogs to get up to this distance each day, but if you’d still like to do some walking for Brooke, set your own distance that feels like a good challenge for you and your dog.”

You can sign up for a 10 or 30-day challenge and those with smaller dogs can set their own daily goals.

Money raised from sponsorship will be used to help working equines overseas. Brooke says more than 100 million of these animals are a lifeline for around 600 million people across the developing world, helping them to transport food and water, and provide for their families.

Many of these animals are suffering from injuries, disease and malnutrition every day.

“The Dog Walking Challenge is a perfect way for dog walkers and their four legged companions to help other four-legged companions overseas,” The Brooke said.

Scott has previously worked with the charity, joining its teams in Pakistan in the aftermath of the 2005 earthquake to provide relief for 50,000 animals who had been injured by falling debris or suffered from lack of shelter.

Continues below…

Originally founded in 1934 by Dorothy Brooke, who was moved by the plight of old warhorses sold into hard labour in Cairo, the charity now regularly works with owners, communities, service providers, governments and international organisations to improve animal welfare.

“I’m particularly passionate about Brooke’s work on the ground, building the capacity and skills of local vets and health providers, and showing communities that small changes like shelters and regular farriery can make huge improvements to their animals’ health,” Scott added.

