Hats recalled over safety concerns

Charles Owen has recalled one of its helmets for safety reasons.

The decision was made after cases were reported of corrosion affecting the limited edition 4Star cross-country helmet with chrome buckle.

A spokesman for the manufacturer said the company had not been asked by authorities to issue the recall.

“We’ve had a couple of cases where there seems to be surface corrosion of the buckle,” she told H&H.

“We only made a limited number of these, but this has come to light and we don’t know how the corrosion might affect the buckles so we’ve done this for safety reasons.”

“We don’t know why this is happening, but we want the helmets back.”

The voluntary recall affects the model in sizes 54, 55 and 56, but the spokesman said anyone who thinks his or her hat may be affected is welcome to contact the company.

Article continues below...

“We’re offering a like for like replacement for customers with affected helmets, and anyone who wants reassurance that theirs isn’t affected can email,” she said.

“We are asking that people go to their local stockists for the replacements, to ensure optimum safety, but we can send them if necessary.”

The spokesman added that Charles Owen is grateful to all those who have shared news of the recall on social media, to help “get the message out there”.