‘It felt like her spirit was with us’: Hannah Francis one-day event raises £5,000

Young eventer Hannah Francis’ dream of having a horse trials in her name has been granted.

The inaugural Hannah Francis One Day Event was organised in memory of the Willberry Wonder Pony charity founder, who died from cancer a year ago.

It took place on 16 July at Mendip Plains Equestrian Centre, Somerset, and raised £5,000 for the charity, which grants horsey wishes for young people with life-threatening illnesses or conditions and funds research into bone cancer.

“The day was really wonderful,” organising committee member Jo Lane told H&H.

“There was a very special atmosphere — everybody came together and thought about Hannah.

“For everybody who knew her, and everyone on the committee did, it was about fulfilling one of her dreams.

“It was a sad day, but also an uplifting day. It felt like her spirit was with us.”

She added the event did not set out to be a fundraiser, but to do something in memory of Hannah and celebrate her love of eventing.

