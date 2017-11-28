Could you handle the Ride of your Life?

Riders are invited to sign up for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of taking part in a Flat race in front of thousands of people at York racecourse next June.

Successful applicants for the 1m1f Ride of their Lives, the finale of the Macmillan Cancer Support charity day on 16 June 2018, will have the chance to benefit from six months’ expert training as they prepare for the event.

The annual race day has raised £7.6m in total for Macmillan and other charities, including £500,000 last year.

Alexandra Schimmel of Macmillan said: “Each year, we’re astounded by the dedication of supporters who train for months for this race while also raising phenomenal amounts for Macmillan.

“Donations make a huge difference to people living with cancer, so we’re extremely grateful. It’s a tough challenge, but all the hard work is rewarded on the day itself. Racing at York in front of a huge crowd will be an unforgettable experience for them all.”

The 12 riders in the race must provide their own horses, and ensure they have attended a one-day training and assessment course at the British Racing School or the Northern Racing College.

Jockey coaches will be found for those who would like help with their preparation and fitness, organised between the rider and the Jockey Club.

Each rider must also pledge to raise at least £3,000 for Macmillan, although last year’s entrants raised more than £130,000 between them.

The 2017 winner, 42-year-old Belinda Keighley, lost three stone in her preparation for her ride, which she described as a “dream come true”.

For more information, visit the racecourse website. Applications close on 4 December.

