‘Unprecedented’ situation as wrong horse wins race

An investigation is under way after a horse won a race it was not entered for in an “unprecedented” possible mix-up at Great Yarmouth.

Mandarin Princess, trained by Philip “Charlie” McBride, was entered in the first race on the card — the 1.40pm novice auction stakes for two-year-olds.

The horse was sent off at 50/1 under jockey John Egan and secured a close victory ahead of Fyre Cay and Take Shelter, who finished second and third respectively.

However, when the mare was presented at the sampling unit for routine testing after her win, the microchip scan identified the horse to be the three-year-old Millie’s Kiss — the trainer’s other runner of the meeting who was entered in the fourth race.

The stewards report states an enquiry was held and the trainer, stable groom, veterinary officer and the equine welfare integrity officer responsible for the sampling unit were all interviewed.

The matter has now been referred to the British Horseracing Authority’s (BHA) head office.

“The incident at Great Yarmouth has been referred to the BHA’s head office in order that we can carry out an investigation, in accordance with our rules,” said a BHA spokesman.

“Since we introduced the microchipping identification system an incident such as this is, as far as we are aware, unprecedented.

“The issue had not been established until after the result had been made official.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: