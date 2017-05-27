Rider who suffered stroke after horrific accident returns to thank air ambulance

A rider has returned to meet the air ambulance crew who saved her life after her horse stood on her neck.

Melanie Rogers fell from her mare Bonnie last July while asking her to walk through a river near Tudhoe in County Durham.

In her haste to get away Bonnie stood on Mrs Rogers’ neck, dissecting one of her carotid arteries — one of the major blood vessels that supplies blood to the brain, neck and face.

This injury is more common in road accidents and can lead to stroke, as it did in Mrs Rogers’ case.

“I remember going down the bank, I remember coming off and I remember Bonnie standing on me,” she said.

“I was trying to stand up, saying I was going to be all right in a minute, then I can’t remember much at all.”

The 57-year-old quickly became confused, lost control of her body and her speech became slurred.

Her daughter Anouska Rogers-Smith, a 26-year-old veterinary nurse who was there at the time, said it was “horrendous”.

“We didn’t realise at first just how serious it was, but when the helicopter arrived and the doctor and paramedic rushed over, I thought it must be bad,” she said.

“She kept saying she was 28 years old. The doctor suddenly said she was deteriorating and all of a sudden they were off.

“They were amazing — calm and reassuring, they just dealt with everything so professionally.

“They saved our mum’s life and we are eternally grateful.”

