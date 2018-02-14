‘Red Rum’ favourite, power cut and a first entry for Judi Dench: Grand National weights revealed

Definitly Red has been given the top weight for the 2018 Randox Health Grand National.

The nine-year-old gelding (pictured, below), trained by Brian Ellison, will carry 11st 10lb in the £1million race on 14 April. His odds are currently 25-1.

The horse, who took the Grade Two Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January, was one of the leading contenders for the 2017 Grand National, but was pulled up due to a tack problem on the first circuit.

The current favourite for the 2018 race is 10-1 shot Blaklion (pictured, below), who finished fourth last year.

He will carry 11st 6lb and is among the five entries for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, who saddled Grand National winners in 1998 with Earth Summit and 2002 with Bindaree.

Nigel also trains Bristol De Mai, who is second in the weights list with 11st 9lb, but will be aimed for the Betway Bowl instead.

“I have done some research looking at the weights,” said Nigel.

“Red Rum used to win with top weight and there are quite a few over the years who have won with big weights, including Neptune Collonges and Many Clouds in recent years.

“I don’t know whether it sounds a bit silly but Blaklion reminds me of Red Rum.

“He is small and very neat over his fences. When you watch the way he has twice jumped around Aintree, he doesn’t seem to make a mistake and is very agile. He seems a clever little horse.

“He doesn’t really compare to my previous National winners. I would say Blaklion is more of a natural than those two — Earth Summit was a good old slogger while Bindaree was a very, very talented horse who didn’t have to try that hard.”

Last year’s runner up Cause Of Causes is among trainer Gordon Elliott’s seven entries for owner JP McManus, and has been allotted 10st 7lb.

Comeback hero Edwulf, who won the Irish Gold Cup at Punchestown on 4 February less than a year after a life-threatening collapse at Cheltenham, has been given 11st 9lb.

Actress Dame Judi Dench has her first Grand National entry this year — the Paul Nicholls-trained gelding As De Mee, whom she co-owns with the Stewart family.

A power failure at BAFTA, where the weights event was to be hosted last night (13 February), sadly scuppered plans to reveal the weights one by one and unveil the 2018 Grand National trophy.

Despite best efforts, including a hastily-found generator and emergency engineering works, the reveal had to be abandoned and an impromptu party organised at a nearby hotel.

The 2018 Randox Health Grand National takes place at 5.15pm on Saturday, 14 April, with a maximum of 40 runners.

The full list of weights and entries are as follows (name, age, weight, rating, owner, trainer):

1) Definitly Red (Ire) 9, 11-10, 165, Phil & Julie Martin, Brian Ellison

2) Bristol De Mai (Fr) 7, 11-09, 164, Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, Nigel Twiston-Davies

3) Edwulf 9, 11-09, 164, Jp Mcmanus, Joseph O’Brien

4) Outlander (Ire) 10, 11-08, 163, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott

5) Minella Rocco (Ire) 8, 11-07, 162, Jp Mcmanus, Jonjo O’Neill

6) Blaklion 9, 11-06, 161, Simon Such & Gino Paletta, Nigel Twiston-Davies

7) Sub Lieutenant (Ire) 9, 11-05, 160, Gigginstown House Stud, Henry de Bromhead

8) Anibale Fly (Fr) 8, 11-04, 159, Jp Mcmanus, Tony Martin

9) The Last Samuri (Ire) 10, 11-04, 159, Paul & Clare Rooney, Kim Bailey

10) Mala Beach (Ire) 10, 11-03, 158, Chris Jones, Gordon Elliott

11) Valseur Lido (Fr) 9, 11-03, 158, Gigginstown House Stud, Henry de Bromhead

12) American (Fr) 8, 11-02, 157, The Jago Family Partnership, Harry Fry

13) Total Recall (Ire) 9, 11-01, 156, Slaneyville Syndicate, Willie Mullins

14) Alpha Des Obeaux (Fr) 8, 11-00, 155, Gigginstown House Stud, Mouse Morris

15) Gold Present (Ire) 8, 11-00, 155, John & Barbara Cotton, Nicky Henderson

16) Noble Endeavor (Ire) 9, 10-13, 154, Chris Jones, Gordon Elliott

17) Perfect Candidate (Ire) 11, 10-13, 154, Isl Recruitment, Fergal O’Brien

18) Sizing Codelco (Ire) 9, 10-13, 154, Ann & Alan Potts Limited, Colin Tizzard

19) Cause Of Causes (Usa) 10, 10-12, 153, Jp Mcmanus, Gordon Elliott

20) Shantou Flyer (Ire) 8, 10-12, 153, Carl Hinchy, Richard Hobson

21) Carlingford Lough (Ire) 12, 10-11, 152, Jp Mcmanus, John Kiely

22) O O Seven (Ire)-8-10-11-152-Christopher Hanbury-Nicky Henderson

23) Tenor Nivernais (Fr) 11, 10-11, 152, Boultbee Brooks Ltd, Venetia Williams

24) Go Conquer (Ire) 9, 10-10, 151, Paul & Clare Rooney, Jonjo O’Neill

25) Traffic Fluide (Fr) 8, 10-10, 151, Galloping On The South Downs Partnership, Gary Moore

26) Vicente (Fr) 9, 10-10, 151, Trevor Hemmings, Paul Nicholls

27) Acapella Bourgeois (Fr) 8, 10-09, 150, Slaneyville Syndicate, Willie Mullins

28) Rathvinden (Ire) 10, 10-09, 150, Ronnie Bartlett, Willie Mullins

29) Regal Encore (Ire) 10, 10-09, 150, Jp Mcmanus, Anthony Honeyball

30) Tiger Roll (Ire) 8, 10-09, 150,Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott

31) Vieux Lion Rouge (Fr) 9, 10-09, 150, Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent, David Pipe

32) A Genie In Abottle (Ire) 7, 10-08, 149, Gigginstown House Stud, Noel Meade

33) As De Mee (Fr) 8, 10-08, 149, The Stewart Family & Judi Dench, Paul Nicholls

34) Chase The Spud 10, 10-08, 149, Christine Banks, Fergal O’Brien

35) Rock The Kasbah, 8, 10-08, 149, Diana Whateley, Philip Hobbs

36) Seeyouatmidnight, 10, 10-08, 149, Quona Thomson, Sandy Thomson

37) Warriors Tale, 9, 10-08, 149, Michelle & Dan Macdonald, Paul Nicholls

38) Bellshill (Ire), 8, 10-07, 148, Andrea & Graham Wylie, Willie Mullins

39) Flying Angel (IRE) 7, 10-07, 148, Rob Rexton, Nigel Twiston-Davies

40) Gas Line Boy (IRE)12-10, 7, 148, The Three Graces, Ian Williams

41) Pleasant Company (Ire), 10, 10-07, 148, Malcolm C Denmark, Willie Mullins

42) The Dutchman (Ire), 8, 10-07, 148, Sprayclad Uk, Colin Tizzard

43) Beeves (Ire), 11, 10-06, 147, Paul & Clare Rooney, Jennie Candlish

44) Saint Are (Fr), 12, 10-06, 147, David Fox, Tom George

45) Ucello Conti (Fr), 10, 10-06, 147, Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, Gordon Elliott

46) Vyta Du Roc (Fr), 9, 10-06, 147, Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, Nicky Henderson

47) Carole’s Destrier, 10, 10-05, 146, Carole Skipworth, Neil Mulholland

48) Long House Hall (Ire), 10, 10-05, 146, Carl Hinchy, Dan Skelton

49) Polidam (Fr), 9, 10-05, 146, Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, Willie Mullins

50) Raz De Maree (Fr), 13, 10-05, 146, James Swan, Gavin Cromwell

51) Abolitionist (Ire), 10, 10-04, 145, Mark Albon, John Provan & Chris Stedman, Dr Richard Newland

52) Baie Des Iles (Fr), 7, 10-04, 145, Zorka Wentworth, Ross O’sullivan

53) Buywise (Ire), 11, 10-04, 145, T Hywel Jones, Evan Williams

54) Childrens List (Ire), 8, 10-04, 145, Susannah Ricci, Willie Mullins

55) I Just Know (Ire), 8, 10-04, 145, M B Scholey & The Late R H Scholey, Sue Smith

56) Maggio (Fr), 13, 10-04, 145, Douglas Pryde/James Beaumont, Patrick Griffin

57) Pendra (Ire), 10, 10-04, 145, J P Mcmanus, Charlie Longsdon

58) Virgilio (Fr), 9, 10-04, 145, C J Edwards, D Futter, A H Rushworth, Dan Skelton

59) Captain Redbeard (Ire), 9, 10-03, 144, Stuart Coltherd, Stuart Coltherd

60) Houblon Des Obeaux (Fr), 11, 10-03, 144, Mrs Julian Blackwell, Venetia Williams

61) Lord Windermere (Ire), 12, 10-03, 144, Dr Ronan Lambe, Jim Culloty

62) Silsol (Ger), 9, 10-03, 144, Michelle & Dan Macdonald, Paul Nicholls

63) Third Intention (Ire), 11, 10-03, 144, Robert & Sarah Tizzard, Colin Tizzard

64) Three Faces West (Ire), 10, 10-03, 144, Paul & Clare Rooney, Philip Hobbs

65) Wild West Wind (Ire), 9, 10-03, 144, Simon Clarke, Tom George

66) Bless The Wings (Ire), 13, 10-02, 143, Adrian Butler & S P O’Connor, Gordon Elliott

67) Double Ross (Ire), 12, 10-02, 143, Options O Syndicate, Nigel Twiston-Davies

68) Final Nudge (Ire), 9, 10-02, 143, Corbett Stud, David Dennis

69) Milansbar (Ire), 11, 10-02, 143, Robert Bothway, Neil King

70) Morning Assembly (Ire), 11, 10-02, 143, Clipper Logistics Group Ltd, Pat Fahy

71) Delusionofgrandeur (Ire), 8, 10-01, 142, McGoldrick Racing 3, Sue Smith

72) Road To Riches (Ire), 11, 10-01, 142, Gigginstown House Stud, Noel Meade

73) Thunder And Roses (Ire), 10, 10-01, 142, Gigginstown House Stud, Mouse Morris

74) Sametegal (Fr), 9, 10-00, 141, John & Barbara Cotton, Paul Nicholls

75) Vintage Clouds (Ire), 8, 10-00, 141, Trevor Hemmings, Sue Smith

76) Walk In The Mill (Fr), 8, 10-00, 141, Baroness Harding, Robert Walford

77) General Principle (Ire), 9, 9-12, 139, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott

78) Vic De Touzaine (Fr), 9, 9-12, 139, Andrew Brooks & G Moore, Venetia Williams

79) Vieux Morvan (Fr), 9, 9-12, 139, M L Bloodstock, Joseph O’Brien

80) Wounded Warrior (Ire), 9, 9-12, 139, Gigginstown House Stud, Noel Meade

81) Arbre De Vie (Fr), 8, 9-11, 138, Susannah Ricci, Willie Mullins

82) Ballyalton (Ire), 11, 9-11, 138, John Westwood, Ian Williams

83) Bonny Kate (Ire), 8, 9-11, 138, Patricia Hunt, Noel Meade

84) Cogry, 9, 9-11, 138, Graham & Alison Jelley, Nigel Twiston-Davies

85) Missed Approach (Ire), 8, 9-11, 138, Alan & Andrew Turner, Warren Greatrex

86) Mysteree (Ire), 10, 9-11, 138, Mrs Lynne Maclennan, Michael Scudamore

87) Sir Mangan (Ire), 10, 9-11, 138, Frank Mcaleavy, Dan Skelton

88) Splash Of Ginge, 10, 9-11, 138, John Neild, Nigel Twiston-Davies

89) Braqueur D’or (Fr), 7, 9-10, 137, Corsellis & Seyfried, Paul Nicholls

90) Minella Daddy (Ire), 8, 9-10, 137, Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar, Peter Bowen

91) Pairofbrowneyes (Ire), 9, 9-10, 137, Fibbage Syndicate, Willie Mullins

92) Relentless Dreamer (Ire), 9, 9-10, 137, Nigel Morris, Rebecca Curtis

93) Knock House (Ire), 9, 9-09, 136, Tim Leslie, Donald Mccain

94) The Young Master, 9, 9-08, 135, Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters, Neil Mulholland

95) Alfie Spinner (Ire), 13, 9-06, 133, Alan Beard & Brian Beard, Kerry Lee

96) Henri Parry Morgan, 10, 9-06, 133, Ednyfed & Elizabeth Morgan, Peter Bowen

97) Phil’s Magic (Ire), 8, 9-06, 133, Lyreen Syndicate, Tony Martin

98) Bravissimo (Fr), 7, 9-05, 132, Susannah Ricci, Willie Mullins

99) Dancing Shadow (Ire), 9, 9-05, 132, The Dancing Shadows, Victor Dartnall

100) Rogue Angel (Ire), 10, 9-05, 132, Gigginstown House Stud, Mouse Morris

101) Thebarrowman (Ire), 8, 9-04, 131, D Keys, Adrian Keatley

102) Out Sam, 9, 9-03, 130, D Charlesworth, Gordon Elliott

103) Krackatoa King, 10, 9-00, 127, Jc Harrison Lee & T Howard Partnership, Kerry Lee

104) Goodtoknow, 10, 8-13, 126, Burling Lee Macechern Nolan Potter, Kerry Lee

105) Poormans Hill (Ire), 7, Nq, 120, V Caldwell/Mrs K Caldwell, Gordon Elliott