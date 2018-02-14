‘Red Rum’ favourite, power cut and a first entry for Judi Dench: Grand National weights revealed

Definitly Red has been given the top weight for the 2018 Randox Health Grand National.
The nine-year-old gelding (pictured, below), trained by Brian Ellison, will carry 11st 10lb in the £1million race on 14 April. His odds are currently 25-1.
The horse, who took the Grade Two Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January, was one of the leading contenders for the 2017 Grand National, but was pulled up due to a tack problem on the first circuit.
The current favourite for the 2018 race is 10-1 shot Blaklion (pictured, below), who finished fourth last year.
He will carry 11st 6lb and is among the five entries for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, who saddled Grand National winners in 1998 with Earth Summit and 2002 with Bindaree.
Nigel also trains Bristol De Mai, who is second in the weights list with 11st 9lb, but will be aimed for the Betway Bowl instead.
“I have done some research looking at the weights,” said Nigel.
“Red Rum used to win with top weight and there are quite a few over the years who have won with big weights, including Neptune Collonges and Many Clouds in recent years.
“I don’t know whether it sounds a bit silly but Blaklion reminds me of Red Rum.
“He is small and very neat over his fences. When you watch the way he has twice jumped around Aintree, he doesn’t seem to make a mistake and is very agile. He seems a clever little horse.
“He doesn’t really compare to my previous National winners. I would say Blaklion is more of a natural than those two — Earth Summit was a good old slogger while Bindaree was a very, very talented horse who didn’t have to try that hard.”
Last year’s runner up Cause Of Causes is among trainer Gordon Elliott’s seven entries for owner JP McManus, and has been allotted 10st 7lb.
Comeback hero Edwulf, who won the Irish Gold Cup at Punchestown on 4 February less than a year after a life-threatening collapse at Cheltenham, has been given 11st 9lb.
Actress Dame Judi Dench has her first Grand National entry this year — the Paul Nicholls-trained gelding As De Mee, whom she co-owns with the Stewart family.
A power failure at BAFTA, where the weights event was to be hosted last night (13 February), sadly scuppered plans to reveal the weights one by one and unveil the 2018 Grand National trophy.
Despite best efforts, including a hastily-found generator and emergency engineering works, the reveal had to be abandoned and an impromptu party organised at a nearby hotel.
The 2018 Randox Health Grand National takes place at 5.15pm on Saturday, 14 April, with a maximum of 40 runners.
The full list of weights and entries are as follows (name, age, weight, rating, owner, trainer):
1) Definitly Red (Ire) 9, 11-10, 165, Phil & Julie Martin, Brian Ellison
2) Bristol De Mai (Fr) 7, 11-09, 164, Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, Nigel Twiston-Davies
3) Edwulf 9, 11-09, 164, Jp Mcmanus, Joseph O’Brien
4) Outlander (Ire) 10, 11-08, 163, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott
5) Minella Rocco (Ire) 8, 11-07, 162, Jp Mcmanus, Jonjo O’Neill
6) Blaklion 9, 11-06, 161, Simon Such & Gino Paletta, Nigel Twiston-Davies
7) Sub Lieutenant (Ire) 9, 11-05, 160, Gigginstown House Stud, Henry de Bromhead
8) Anibale Fly (Fr) 8, 11-04, 159, Jp Mcmanus, Tony Martin
9) The Last Samuri (Ire) 10, 11-04, 159, Paul & Clare Rooney, Kim Bailey
10) Mala Beach (Ire) 10, 11-03, 158, Chris Jones, Gordon Elliott
11) Valseur Lido (Fr) 9, 11-03, 158, Gigginstown House Stud, Henry de Bromhead
12) American (Fr) 8, 11-02, 157, The Jago Family Partnership, Harry Fry
13) Total Recall (Ire) 9, 11-01, 156, Slaneyville Syndicate, Willie Mullins
14) Alpha Des Obeaux (Fr) 8, 11-00, 155, Gigginstown House Stud, Mouse Morris
15) Gold Present (Ire) 8, 11-00, 155, John & Barbara Cotton, Nicky Henderson
16) Noble Endeavor (Ire) 9, 10-13, 154, Chris Jones, Gordon Elliott
17) Perfect Candidate (Ire) 11, 10-13, 154, Isl Recruitment, Fergal O’Brien
18) Sizing Codelco (Ire) 9, 10-13, 154, Ann & Alan Potts Limited, Colin Tizzard
19) Cause Of Causes (Usa) 10, 10-12, 153, Jp Mcmanus, Gordon Elliott
20) Shantou Flyer (Ire) 8, 10-12, 153, Carl Hinchy, Richard Hobson
21) Carlingford Lough (Ire) 12, 10-11, 152, Jp Mcmanus, John Kiely
22) O O Seven (Ire)-8-10-11-152-Christopher Hanbury-Nicky Henderson
23) Tenor Nivernais (Fr) 11, 10-11, 152, Boultbee Brooks Ltd, Venetia Williams
24) Go Conquer (Ire) 9, 10-10, 151, Paul & Clare Rooney, Jonjo O’Neill
25) Traffic Fluide (Fr) 8, 10-10, 151, Galloping On The South Downs Partnership, Gary Moore
26) Vicente (Fr) 9, 10-10, 151, Trevor Hemmings, Paul Nicholls
27) Acapella Bourgeois (Fr) 8, 10-09, 150, Slaneyville Syndicate, Willie Mullins
28) Rathvinden (Ire) 10, 10-09, 150, Ronnie Bartlett, Willie Mullins
29) Regal Encore (Ire) 10, 10-09, 150, Jp Mcmanus, Anthony Honeyball
30) Tiger Roll (Ire) 8, 10-09, 150,Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott
31) Vieux Lion Rouge (Fr) 9, 10-09, 150, Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent, David Pipe
32) A Genie In Abottle (Ire) 7, 10-08, 149, Gigginstown House Stud, Noel Meade
33) As De Mee (Fr) 8, 10-08, 149, The Stewart Family & Judi Dench, Paul Nicholls
34) Chase The Spud 10, 10-08, 149, Christine Banks, Fergal O’Brien
35) Rock The Kasbah, 8, 10-08, 149, Diana Whateley, Philip Hobbs
36) Seeyouatmidnight, 10, 10-08, 149, Quona Thomson, Sandy Thomson
37) Warriors Tale, 9, 10-08, 149, Michelle & Dan Macdonald, Paul Nicholls
38) Bellshill (Ire), 8, 10-07, 148, Andrea & Graham Wylie, Willie Mullins
39) Flying Angel (IRE) 7, 10-07, 148, Rob Rexton, Nigel Twiston-Davies
40) Gas Line Boy (IRE)12-10, 7, 148, The Three Graces, Ian Williams
41) Pleasant Company (Ire), 10, 10-07, 148, Malcolm C Denmark, Willie Mullins
42) The Dutchman (Ire), 8, 10-07, 148, Sprayclad Uk, Colin Tizzard
43) Beeves (Ire), 11, 10-06, 147, Paul & Clare Rooney, Jennie Candlish
44) Saint Are (Fr), 12, 10-06, 147, David Fox, Tom George
45) Ucello Conti (Fr), 10, 10-06, 147, Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, Gordon Elliott
46) Vyta Du Roc (Fr), 9, 10-06, 147, Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, Nicky Henderson
47) Carole’s Destrier, 10, 10-05, 146, Carole Skipworth, Neil Mulholland
48) Long House Hall (Ire), 10, 10-05, 146, Carl Hinchy, Dan Skelton
49) Polidam (Fr), 9, 10-05, 146, Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, Willie Mullins
50) Raz De Maree (Fr), 13, 10-05, 146, James Swan, Gavin Cromwell
51) Abolitionist (Ire), 10, 10-04, 145, Mark Albon, John Provan & Chris Stedman, Dr Richard Newland
52) Baie Des Iles (Fr), 7, 10-04, 145, Zorka Wentworth, Ross O’sullivan
53) Buywise (Ire), 11, 10-04, 145, T Hywel Jones, Evan Williams
54) Childrens List (Ire), 8, 10-04, 145, Susannah Ricci, Willie Mullins
55) I Just Know (Ire), 8, 10-04, 145, M B Scholey & The Late R H Scholey, Sue Smith
56) Maggio (Fr), 13, 10-04, 145, Douglas Pryde/James Beaumont, Patrick Griffin
57) Pendra (Ire), 10, 10-04, 145, J P Mcmanus, Charlie Longsdon
58) Virgilio (Fr), 9, 10-04, 145, C J Edwards, D Futter, A H Rushworth, Dan Skelton
59) Captain Redbeard (Ire), 9, 10-03, 144, Stuart Coltherd, Stuart Coltherd
60) Houblon Des Obeaux (Fr), 11, 10-03, 144, Mrs Julian Blackwell, Venetia Williams
61) Lord Windermere (Ire), 12, 10-03, 144, Dr Ronan Lambe, Jim Culloty
62) Silsol (Ger), 9, 10-03, 144, Michelle & Dan Macdonald, Paul Nicholls
63) Third Intention (Ire), 11, 10-03, 144, Robert & Sarah Tizzard, Colin Tizzard
64) Three Faces West (Ire), 10, 10-03, 144, Paul & Clare Rooney, Philip Hobbs
65) Wild West Wind (Ire), 9, 10-03, 144, Simon Clarke, Tom George
66) Bless The Wings (Ire), 13, 10-02, 143, Adrian Butler & S P O’Connor, Gordon Elliott
67) Double Ross (Ire), 12, 10-02, 143, Options O Syndicate, Nigel Twiston-Davies
68) Final Nudge (Ire), 9, 10-02, 143, Corbett Stud, David Dennis
69) Milansbar (Ire), 11, 10-02, 143, Robert Bothway, Neil King
70) Morning Assembly (Ire), 11, 10-02, 143, Clipper Logistics Group Ltd, Pat Fahy
71) Delusionofgrandeur (Ire), 8, 10-01, 142, McGoldrick Racing 3, Sue Smith
72) Road To Riches (Ire), 11, 10-01, 142, Gigginstown House Stud, Noel Meade
73) Thunder And Roses (Ire), 10, 10-01, 142, Gigginstown House Stud, Mouse Morris
74) Sametegal (Fr), 9, 10-00, 141, John & Barbara Cotton, Paul Nicholls
75) Vintage Clouds (Ire), 8, 10-00, 141, Trevor Hemmings, Sue Smith
76) Walk In The Mill (Fr), 8, 10-00, 141, Baroness Harding, Robert Walford
77) General Principle (Ire), 9, 9-12, 139, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott
78) Vic De Touzaine (Fr), 9, 9-12, 139, Andrew Brooks & G Moore, Venetia Williams
79) Vieux Morvan (Fr), 9, 9-12, 139, M L Bloodstock, Joseph O’Brien
80) Wounded Warrior (Ire), 9, 9-12, 139, Gigginstown House Stud, Noel Meade
81) Arbre De Vie (Fr), 8, 9-11, 138, Susannah Ricci, Willie Mullins
82) Ballyalton (Ire), 11, 9-11, 138, John Westwood, Ian Williams
83) Bonny Kate (Ire), 8, 9-11, 138, Patricia Hunt, Noel Meade
84) Cogry, 9, 9-11, 138, Graham & Alison Jelley, Nigel Twiston-Davies
85) Missed Approach (Ire), 8, 9-11, 138, Alan & Andrew Turner, Warren Greatrex
86) Mysteree (Ire), 10, 9-11, 138, Mrs Lynne Maclennan, Michael Scudamore
87) Sir Mangan (Ire), 10, 9-11, 138, Frank Mcaleavy, Dan Skelton
88) Splash Of Ginge, 10, 9-11, 138, John Neild, Nigel Twiston-Davies
89) Braqueur D’or (Fr), 7, 9-10, 137, Corsellis & Seyfried, Paul Nicholls
90) Minella Daddy (Ire), 8, 9-10, 137, Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar, Peter Bowen
91) Pairofbrowneyes (Ire), 9, 9-10, 137, Fibbage Syndicate, Willie Mullins
92) Relentless Dreamer (Ire), 9, 9-10, 137, Nigel Morris, Rebecca Curtis
93) Knock House (Ire), 9, 9-09, 136, Tim Leslie, Donald Mccain
94) The Young Master, 9, 9-08, 135, Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters, Neil Mulholland
95) Alfie Spinner (Ire), 13, 9-06, 133, Alan Beard & Brian Beard, Kerry Lee
96) Henri Parry Morgan, 10, 9-06, 133, Ednyfed & Elizabeth Morgan, Peter Bowen
97) Phil’s Magic (Ire), 8, 9-06, 133, Lyreen Syndicate, Tony Martin
98) Bravissimo (Fr), 7, 9-05, 132, Susannah Ricci, Willie Mullins
99) Dancing Shadow (Ire), 9, 9-05, 132, The Dancing Shadows, Victor Dartnall
100) Rogue Angel (Ire), 10, 9-05, 132, Gigginstown House Stud, Mouse Morris
101) Thebarrowman (Ire), 8, 9-04, 131, D Keys, Adrian Keatley
102) Out Sam, 9, 9-03, 130, D Charlesworth, Gordon Elliott
103) Krackatoa King, 10, 9-00, 127, Jc Harrison Lee & T Howard Partnership, Kerry Lee
104) Goodtoknow, 10, 8-13, 126, Burling Lee Macechern Nolan Potter, Kerry Lee
105) Poormans Hill (Ire), 7, Nq, 120, V Caldwell/Mrs K Caldwell, Gordon Elliott