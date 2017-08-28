Police horses to remain ‘on the beat’ after successful trial

Police horses will remain on the beat in Gloucestershire after a successful year-long trial.

The force started the trial in 2016 following independent academic research by Oxford University and the RAND Institute in Gloucestershire that showed horses are a “useful tactic” for policing.

Gloucestershire Constabulary’s mounted section will continue to be based at Highnam Court with four horses — Teddy, Barton, Boris and General — three police officers, an equine manager and a groom.

Chief Constable Rod Hansen said trust was among the reasons for retaining the unit.

“In a county so well known for its equestrian interests, why wouldn’t we be proud to bring horses back into the mix?” he said.

“We have to gain and retain the public’s trust not only by providing a professional service at times of crisis but also by being approachable and accessible at all times so that people feel confident in helping us.

“Academic findings have shown that members of the public are six times more likely to engage with officers on horseback than officers on foot offering more opportunities for people to talk to us, and share what they know or suspect.

“That for me was one of the most compelling reasons to retain the section.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: