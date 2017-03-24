Scott Brash and John Whitaker head Global Champions League line-up

Top Brits have been confirmed in the line-up for the 2017 Global Champions League (GCL).

Scott Brash (pictured), John Whitaker, Ben Maher, Emily Moffitt and Alexandra Thornton are the British contingent competing in the series this year. They will all be riding on opposing, mixed-nation teams, each of which has its own name and logo — for example, Scott is part of the Miami Glory team.

The series, which launched last year, boasts eight of the world’s top 10 riders in its line-up and a prize pot of €10.5 million.

It takes on a new format this season and has also grown from 12 teams last year to 18 for 2017.

“Last year the league was a really positive addition to our sport and I think this year, with a new format, we’ll see it develop and grow even further,” said Scott.

“The league is a great initiative to help reach new fans, while also giving great opportunities to riders — particularly those under 25 — and I’m looking forward to the season ahead.”

The rules state each team must include at least one rider aged under 25 — 30% of the current field fit this age bracket.

