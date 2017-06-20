The German selectors have given an indication of the riders likely to make the six-man squad for the eventing European Championships in Strzegom, Poland (17-20 August).

A long-list has been drawn up, with riders named in three groups. The riders in group one (so most likely to go to the championship) are:

Andreas Dibowski (FRH Butts Avedon and It’s Me xx)

Bettina Hoy (Designer 10 and Seigneur Medicott)

Michael Jung (FischerRocana FST and Lennox 364)

Ingrid Klimke (Horseware Hale Bob OLD)

Julia Krajewski (Chipmunk FRH and Samourai Du Thot, pictured)

The riders in group two are:

Leonie Kuhlmann (Cascora)

Andreas Ostholt (Corvette 31)

Kai Rüder (Colani Sunrise)

Josefa Sommer (Hamilton 24)

The riders in group three are:

Jörg Kurbel (Entertain You)

Claas Hermann Romeike (Cato 60)

Falk-Filip-Finn Westerich (FBW Gina K)

The final selection will be made after Aachen (21-22 July), where Sandra Auffarth, Bettina Hoy, Leonie Kuhlmann, Ingrid Klimke, Jörg Kurbel, Andreas Ostholt, Kai Rüder and Josefa Sommer will start on one horse and Michael Jung on two.

Continued below…

Related articles:

There are no real surprises in the five riders named on the top list.

Andreas Dibowski’s It’s Me won Luhmühlen CCI4* last year while FRH Butts Avedon has a long-term record of consistent top-level performances, although he was retired in the showjumping at Luhmühlen last weekend when he came down on his knees in the combination.

Bettina Hoy finished third at Luhmühlen CCI4* last weekend on Designer 10 and Seigneur Medicott has won four three-stars in a row (Blenheim CCI3* last year and three CIC3*s this spring including Luhmühlen).

Michael Jung and FischerRocana FST have won Kentucky CCI4* for the past three years, while Lennox 364 took fifth at Saumur CCI3* in May.

Ingrid Klimke and Horseware Hale Bob OLD were members of the gold medal-winning team at the Blair Europeans in 2015 and the silver medal-winning team at the Rio Olympics last year, as well as finishing ninth at Badminton this spring.

Julia Krajewski won Luhmühlen CCI4* last weekend with Samourai Du Thot and has had three top-10 placings in CIC3*s this spring with Chipmunk FRH, including second in the Event Rider Masters at Wiesbaden.

Full report of Luhmühlen in H&H this week, out Thursday, 22 June.