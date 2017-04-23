Meet Geoffry The Conqueror: the Shetland taking the internet by storm

A cheeky Shetland has become an internet sensation after footage of him galloping across the wilds of New Zealand went viral.

Geoffry The Conqueror enjoys galloping free-range along beaches, through woods and across open spaces with his equine, human and canine friends.

The huge uninhabited expanses of the country mean owner Rachael Jenks is able to let Geoffry and some of her other horses run free with her when she rides out.

The chestnut Shetland joins her at least three to four times a week and they sometimes cover 20-25km.

“He has absolutely no trouble keeping up and in fact leads most of the way,” Rachael told H&H.

It was thanks to being left home alone with NZ$200 (£110) emergency money from her parents that Geoffry came to be in Rachael’s life.

She used to ride with Geoffry’s former owner and spotted the advert for the pint-sized pony on the internet.

She thought there could be no harm in going to see him and within half an hour had handed over the emergency money.

While her parents were initially not particularly pleased to find another pony in the field on their return, they soon came round to the idea.

“Geoffry is pretty cheeky and has a very big personality — like most miniatures,” she said.

“However unlike a lot of them he is very sweet. The second you sit down in the paddock, he knows it is scratch time and will come up and stand beside you and manoeuvre himself around so you can scratch his areas of choice. This isn’t a one-sided activity — he returns the favour by scratching your hair or back.”

She added one of her good friends recently had a fall out riding and Geoffry was giving her “affectionate nudges” up and down her back while looking “genuinely concerned” until help arrived.

