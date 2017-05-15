First female Event Rider Masters winner crowned at Chatsworth

Gemma Tattersall became the first female rider to land a leg of the Event Rider Master CIC3* series yesterday (14 May), piloting The Pebbles Syndicate’s Quicklook IV to a clear victory at Chatsworth.

The grey mare, with whom Gemma was a part of the British team at the Rio Olympic Games last year, posted a personal best in the dressage arena (33.7) before recording a double jumping clear and 3.2 cross-country time-faults.

“It’s awesome to be the first girl to win a leg — I’ve been talking about doing it all weekend,” said Gemma, who was presented with a winner’s cheque for £16,000. “My goal is to win the series this year and this is a good start.”

Germany’s Bettina Hoy piloted Designer 10 into second, this horse re-routed from Badminton where he had an early cross-country run-out.

“I’m a big believer in things happening for a reason; we’ve had to put Badminton behind us and today was his day,” said Bettina.

Speed was of the essence and only three horses achieved the 6mins 10secs optimum. One of these was Frenchman Thomas Carlile’s Upsilon, who finished third. The duo led after dressage but incurred nine showjumping faults — four for a refusal plus five for time — and slipped to fifth after the second phase.

“After messing up this morning I didn’t see the point in pushing for the time, but when we were still on target at the fifth minute marker I said ‘come on, let’s do it’,” said Thomas, whose mount is ear-marked for the European Championships in August.

Fourth was Britain’s Nicola Wilson on her 2015 Boekelo CCI3* winner Bulana, ahead of Andrew Nicholson (Swallow Springs), fifth, and Sarah Cohen (Treason), sixth.

Ireland’s Elizabeth Power blitzed Ian Stark’s 18-fence cross-country track to record the fastest clear of the day (5mins 49secs) on Soladoun. This feat saw them climb up the leaderboard to seventh.

The only other penalty-free cross-country round came from ninth-placed Brazilian Marcio Jorge aboard Coronel MCJ.

Rosalind Canter and Zenshera slotted into eighth, while Italy’s Vittoria Panizzon and Borough Pennyz rounded off the top 10.

Two winners crowned

Bettina Hoy went one better in CIC3* section C, landing first place aboard Seigneur Medicott.

“I’m very happy to still have him; he was for sale last year and he still is now, but I love riding him,” said Bettina, who explained that having two horses to ride at this level is not useful because they are so different.

“Designer is bold and always looking for a fence whereas Seigneur Medicott looks to me for confidence,” she said.

Australian Bill Levett piloted Athleet V into second, with Emma Forsyth third on Soltair Justice.

Tom McEwen won CIC3* section B on new ride Strike Smartly.

“He was produced by Daisy Berkeley so it’s all down to her,” said Tom, who pipped Gemma Tattersall (Santiago Bay) and Francis Whittington (Carlchen).

Ireland’s Mark Kyle was taken to hospital with a broken ankle after a fall from Jemilla at the Brocklehursts of Bakewell Corners (14ab). They had been lying fourth in the ERM CIC3*.

Don’t miss the full Chatsworth report in the next issue of Horse & Hound, on sale Thursday 18 May.