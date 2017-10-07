Most expensive yearling in the world sells for £4m

The first foal out of champion racing mare Dank has become the most expensive yearling sold in the world this year.

The filly, by Galileo, was snapped up by John Gosden on behalf of Godolphin for 4,000,000 guineas at the Tattersalls October yearling sale on Thursday (5 October).

The sale price makes her the second-highest priced yearling ever sold in Europe and the sixth to go for 4,000,000 guineas or more at Tattersalls.

Lot 418, “Gloam”, was bred by James Wigan out of his champion mare Dank, whose wins included the Grade 1 Beverly D stakes and the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf.

“She is a beautiful filly,” Mr Wigan said. “She has been from the start. I am delighted where she has gone.

“As she was so lovely, from the beginning we decided to sell her as a yearling because you are limited to how much they can ever make if you sell as a foal.

“Dank has had another filly by Galileo this spring and we also wanted to make sure that she arrived fit and healthy before selling Gloam. This spring foal will not be sold!”

Trainer Mr Gosden said: “She is from a proper owner-breeder and was clearly an obvious one to go for, and obviously lots of people wanted her: fillies do have both racing and breeding options.

“She is an outstanding filly and to produce one like her – particularly a first foal – is an incredible achievement, it is not easy to do.”