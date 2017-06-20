Injured Frankie Dettori to miss Royal Ascot

Frankie Dettori is out of Royal Ascot after a fall.

The top jockey was injured in the parade ring at Yarmouth on 13 June after his ride, the maiden Tivoli, jinked sideways while being mounted.

Frankie fell and could be seen clutching his arm.

He was passed fit to ride by the doctor and piloted Shutter Speed into fourth place in the Group 1 Prix de Diane at Chantilly on Sunday (18 June).

However the punters’ favourite revealed this morning (Tuesday, 20 June) that his arm is still troubling him and he will miss the full week of Royal Ascot (20-24 June).

“I’ve been trying so hard to get fit for today but had to accept this morning it wasn’t going to happen,” he tweeted today, alongside the caption “gutted”.

“I’ve got to have physio and get it properly looked after so won’t be at Ascot this week.

“For me that’s soul destroying as it’s the most important week of the year.

“I’ll be counting the days until next year.”

Frankie had dozens of booked rides over the five-day meeting, including the Wesley Ward-trained Lady Aurelia in today’s Group One King’s Stand Stakes. John Velazquez will take over the ride.

Frankie’s connection with the meeting is well known and he is very popular with racegoers.

His other well-fancied bookings this week included American Patriot in this afternoon’s Queen Anne Stakes and Ulysses in Wednesday’s Prince of Wales’ Stakes.

