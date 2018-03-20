Meet Frankel’s little sister: adorable first picture

A full sister to racing superstar Frankel has been born.

Juddmonte Farms revealed on Monday (19 March) that the as-yet-unnamed filly had arrived safely last month at its Banstead Manor Stud near Newmarket.

“We are delighted with the news of this long-awaited full-sister to Frankel,” said Juddmonte’s UK stud director Simon Mockridge.

“Kind has produced us a quality Galileo filly with great presence born at 9.30pm on 27 February, weighing in at 118lbs.”

The 17-year-old mare, by Danehill, won six out of her 13 starts on the Flat before retiring to stud in 2005.

She is now one of Juddmonte’s top broodmares.

While Frankel is the most famous of her offspring — winning all of his 14 starts before retiring to stud in 2012 — her other progeny have also gone on to achieve success.

Noble Mission, born in 2009, is full brother to Frankel and Kind’s latest filly.

His victories included the Tattersalls Gold Cup, Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and the Group One Champion Stakes at Ascot in 2014.

Noble Mission’s earnings on the track topped £1.3 million and he is now standing at Lane’s End stud in Kentucky, US, for $20,000 (£14,243) a pop.

Kind’s other offspring include the listed stakes winner Joyeuse, by Oasis Dream, and Bullet Train, by Sadler’s Wells.

In January, Juddmonte announced Kind was to return to Coolmore to be put to Galileo again this year.

Juddmonte is one of the world’s leading racing breeding operations, with bases in the UK, Ireland and the US.

All its homebreds race in owner Khalid Abdullah’s green pink and white colours.

It has bred 106 Group and Grade One winners, including 25 Classic winners.

