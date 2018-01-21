Four-legged local joins distillery team

A four-legged local has joined the team at a new Dartmoor distillery.

Bovey Tracey-based Dartmoor Whisky Distillery has adopted Dartmoor pony George of the Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust (DPHT).

George will be attending a events at the distillery, including its “grand opening” this Easter.

“We are so pleased to have adopted little George,” said Greg Millar of the distillery.

“He’s a gorgeous pony and we’re glad to have him as the newest member of the team.”

The DHPT was established in 2005 in response to concern over the long-term survival of the Dartmoorpony.

Its work includes liaising with conservation bodies like the National Trust to place ponies for conservation grazing, working with special needs students and young people to help them develop life skills, and hosting educational initiatives to showcase the temperament and versatility of the breed.

“The Dartmoor pony is such an iconic representation of this land,” said Greg.

“So much so that a beautiful pony’s head is the main part of our logo. It is important we do all we can to conserve this rare breed and keep them roaming on Dartmoor for our children’s children to marvel at in the future.

“That is why we have chosen to make our chosen charity the DPHT and support the brilliant work they do here in the Dartmoor National Park, across the UK and beyond.”

A DPHT spokesman added: “George is definitively a pony with character! He is brave and independent and is well known for taking the lead during Fresh Tracks, a special category of Ten Tors.”

Ten Tours is an annual Dartmoor challenge for teenagers in the south west of England.

Fresh Tracks is one of the DPHT’s “equine assisted learning programmes”, for which students train to gain the skills needed to navigate a walk of 10-15 miles over the moor, motivated by the ponies.

