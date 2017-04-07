Horse and carriage found running loose: police search for owner

An injured mare who was found running loose on a road with a carriage attached is recovering at a local vets — while police appeal for her owner to come forward.
The coloured standardbred is thought to have collided with a vehicle during an incident in Barn End Lane, Wilmington near Dartford on Wednesday (April 5).
Kent police were called to the scene at 6.09pm, where they found the mare attached to the red sulky but with no driver in sight.
She had sustained a large wound to her off-fore shoulder, as well as other cuts and abrasions, and was taken to Bell Equine Hospital for treatment.
A practice reported that the horse was “doing fine” and was being kept comfortable.
“She has quite a few superficial wounds and a large wound that we’re managing. She was a bit shaken but otherwise is in very good condition.
“She’s on pain relief and seems quite happy with some comfortable bedding and hay. She’s a sweet horse who seems to be taking everything as it comes.”
The mare, who is described as a “chunky” standardbred-type of around 15.2hh, was microchipped but the chip wasn’t registered and police have so far been unable to trace the owner.
Kent Police spokesman Martin Very said that officers had attended the scene along with a local vet. It’s thought that several cars were damaged in the incident.
“The animal’s owner has not been traced at this stage and officers are now asking for anybody who recognises the horse to contact them on 101 quoting reference 5-1095,” he said.
It is thought an equine charity has been lined up to take on the mare if no owner comes forward.
