Horse and carriage found running loose: police search for owner



An injured mare who was found running loose on a road with a carriage attached is recovering at a local vets — while police appeal for her owner to come forward.

The coloured standardbred is thought to have collided with a vehicle during an incident in Barn End Lane, Wilmington near Dartford on Wednesday (April 5).

Kent police were called to the scene at 6.09pm, where they found the mare attached to the red sulky but with no driver in sight.

She had sustained a large wound to her off-fore shoulder, as well as other cuts and abrasions, and was taken to Bell Equine Hospital for treatment.

A practice reported that the horse was “doing fine” and was being kept comfortable.

