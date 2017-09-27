Foal saved from ‘appalling’ conditions forms special bond with new owners

A foal who was once kept shut in a dark, dirty shipping container is flourishing in his new home.

Coloured cob Victor was among a group of five ponies who were rescued from “appalling” conditions in Derbyshire in February last year.

They were kept in the dark with no fresh food or water and were all underweight and suffering from lice infestations.

Victor was taken in by World Horse Welfare and made a full recovery at the charity’s Penny Farm.

The colt recently found a loving new home in Ormskirk with Beth and her husband Rupert.

“From the moment Victor arrived at our home he created an affinity with Rupert,” said Beth.

“They forged an immediate connection and Victor follows Rupert around whatever he is doing. Despite a very poor start in life, Victor has not lost his trust in people, no doubt helped by the amazing staff at Penny Farm.

“Victor loves to be out in the paddock with his equine friend Joe, but once Rupert appears he trots behind him wherever he goes. It is delightful to watch and is a sure sign that Victor is happy and secure in his new life with us.

“Victor is such a character and has settled into a very happy life here. We recently taught him to wear a bit and have started leading him out around the lanes which he loves, although he is a bit wary of cyclists, he is slowly learning that they don’t bite!”

September marks World Horse Welfare’s annual rehome a horse month, in which the charity highlights the benefits of rehoming.

