Crushed toes as The Archers takes on fly-grazing

The issue of fly-grazing has been highlighted by BBC Radio 4 drama The Archers.

Character Lynda Snell woke up to discover six neglected ponies had been dumped outside her home, Ambridge Hall.

One of the ponies, a mare, was lame and had a wound on her head caused by a headcollar being left on for a long period of time.

With the help of fellow Ambridge residents Shula Hebden Lloyd and Alistair Lloyd, the injured pony was treated and the RSPCA and police contacted.

The pony was named Gem, and taken on by Shula under the Control of Horses Act (see below).

She had made good progress by yesterday’s episode (1 May), despite barging out of her stable and treading on Shula’s foot.

An RSPCA spokesman welcomed the publication of the issue of fly-grazing.

“This is a very real and important issue that can lead to various welfare problems for horses,” a spokesman for the charity told H&H.

“Often the land used for fly-grazing is unsuitable for horses, the grazing isn’t very good, it can be near busy roads or the fencing isn’t suitable which puts animals at risk.

“Thankfully the Control of Horses Act 2015 allows councils and landowners to take action quickly.

Article continues below...

“If the horse’s owner is not found, the landowners can decide whether to rehome, sell the horse or even adopt them themselves — which happened in The Archers.

“The RSPCA, Redwings Horse Sanctuary and World Horse Welfare have been working closely together for several years to improve horse welfare in response to the horse crisis.

“As a result of this hard work the Act was brought in which gives local authorities and landowners the power to act quickly and therefore avoid horses being left in unsuitable conditions.”

Continued below…